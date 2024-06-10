Waddell & Associates LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $221.21 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

