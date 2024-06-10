Waddell & Associates LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.67 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

