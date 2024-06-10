Waddell & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $6,398,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 176.3% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $856.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $856.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $775.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.53. The firm has a market cap of $813.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

