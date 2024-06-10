Waddell & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

