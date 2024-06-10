Waddell & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $273.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.80. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

