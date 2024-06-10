Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 207 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 52.6% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total value of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,397 shares of company stock worth $282,152,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $493.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.33 and a 12 month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

About Meta Platforms

Featured Stories

