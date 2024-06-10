Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 207,868 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 2.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 328.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

