Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.39 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.