Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 202,752 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 377.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 83.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,566,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $148,001,000 after buying an additional 2,083,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 845,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

VZ stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Get Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.