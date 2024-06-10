Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 707 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $168.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

