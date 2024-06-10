Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 707 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $168.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

