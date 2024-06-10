Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

