Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market cap of $538.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

