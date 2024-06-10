Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Sells $169,814.40 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.83. 325,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

