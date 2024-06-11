100,240 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,519,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,782,000 after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

