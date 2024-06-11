16,670 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

