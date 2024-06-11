200,000 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

