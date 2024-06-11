224,749 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $381.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.10. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

