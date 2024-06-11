266 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $897.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $949.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

