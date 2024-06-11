27,425 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of SDGR opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

