3,055 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $3,932,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 11.2 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

