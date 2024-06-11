40,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,009,000. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 613,126 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

