5,999 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.4% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $449.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,326,936 shares of company stock worth $1,052,358,872. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

