5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 39078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $47,844. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

