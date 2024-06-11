630,326 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 630,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,944,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.57% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

