644 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $897.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.89. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

