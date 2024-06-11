74,900 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

