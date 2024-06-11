83,512 Shares in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNG stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

