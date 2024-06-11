Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
ASO opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
