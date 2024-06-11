Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

