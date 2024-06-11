Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

