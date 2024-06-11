Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

