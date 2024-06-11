Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $69.59 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

