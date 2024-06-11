ADT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADT to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

ADT Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ADT opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ADT has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

