Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

