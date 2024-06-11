Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $17.65. Agenus shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 495,823 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 269,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 283,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

