Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.90 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 119.30 ($1.52). 2,106,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,852,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 93 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

Airtel Africa Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.00, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,976.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 922 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £922 ($1,174.07). In other Airtel Africa news, insider Jaideep Paul sold 884,420 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53), for a total value of £1,061,304 ($1,351,463.14). Also, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 922 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £922 ($1,174.07). 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

