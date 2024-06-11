Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) to Issue None Dividend of $1.66 on July 12th

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.66 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Alibaba Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

