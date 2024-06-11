AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 129,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

