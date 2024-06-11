Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.74.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.