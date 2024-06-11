Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.55.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
