Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

