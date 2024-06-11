Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -916.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on PINE
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- About the Markup Calculator
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.