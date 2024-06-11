Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TFG Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.