American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
American Lithium Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.65 on Monday. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.