American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.65 on Monday. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in American Lithium by 166.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

