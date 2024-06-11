American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.95. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVD shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

