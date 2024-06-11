Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $30.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.78.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
COLD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
