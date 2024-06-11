Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $19.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $19.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2026 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $304.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.61. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.