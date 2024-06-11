AMMO (POWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.30.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

