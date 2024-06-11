AMMO (POWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMMO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.30.
About AMMO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMMO
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.