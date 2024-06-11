Analysts Issue Forecasts for Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($3.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,467 shares of company stock worth $300,862. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.