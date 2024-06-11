Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.36 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

WSM stock opened at $296.94 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

