Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) PT at GBX 559.80

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.80 ($7.13).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Babcock International Group Company Profile

BAB opened at GBX 548.50 ($6.98) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 525.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.70. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,141.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

