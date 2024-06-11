Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) PT at $89.82

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.82.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CELH opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,896,696 shares of company stock worth $119,390,609 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Celsius by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Celsius by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

